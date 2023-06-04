Govt to provide relief to masses: minister

ABBOTTABAD: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday stated that the prosperity during the PML-N’s past regime would soon return and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would soon be among the people.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony which was organized by the people of Tehsil Lower Tanawal in his honour after getting approval of Shirwan Interchange, provision of Sui Gas and establishment of Nadra Office along with several other development projects worth billions of rupees.

The minister further said that the federal government of PDM would provide relief to the people by reducing inflation in this budget. There is no way to hinder the progress of work done with good intentions, he added.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that PML-N was obliged by the masses of Hazara division and we were doing our best in order to fulfil our promises by starting mega projects including motorways electricity and Sui gas projects in the most difficult circumstances.

He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif never stepped back from the development of Hazara, if there were any shortcomings, they belonged to those who only sought personal gains and we had always made efforts with good intentions to uplift the people of Hazara with pride.

He said that in the history of Pakistan, no government had ever provided free wheat flour to the people of the country. In such difficult circumstances, if projects worth billions of rupees can be initiated then why not masses can give them a two-third majority in the general elections, he questioned.

Murtaza Abbasi stated that those who join the PML-N would be welcomed in the current situation. The PML-N led government will provide relief to the people by reducing inflation in this budget, he added.

The ceremony was attended by former MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, District President PML-N and former National Assembly candidate Malik Muhabbat Awan, General Secretary Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi, Saqib Awan, candidate from Tehsil Lower Tanawal Dildar Khan Tannoli, President Lower Tanawal Haroon Khan Tannoli, President of Abbottabad Haroon Khan Jadoon, spokesperson of PML-N Sohail Awan, Secretary General Lower Tanawal Arif Shah and a large number of PML-N workers.