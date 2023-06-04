Slow trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 9,200 per maund. Around, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 20,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 365 per kg.

