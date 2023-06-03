AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
PTI president Parvez Elahi re-arrested second day in a row

  • His arrest comes minutes after being discharged by court in two cases
BR Web Desk Published June 3, 2023
PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was re-arrested in Gujranwala minutes after a court released him from two corruption cases, Aaj News reported.

Abdul Wahid, a spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Establishment, said the PTI leader was re-arrested in connection with illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

This is the second time the former Punjab Chief Minister has been arrested after courts ordered his release.

On Friday, Elahi was re-arrested moments after securing a release in an embezzlement case in Lahore.

Earlier, Ghulam Murtaza Virk, Judicial Magistrate at an anti-corruption court in Lahore, ordered his release as he announced the reserved verdict on a plea seeking Elahi’s physical remand.

“Parvez Elahi should be released if he is not wanted in any other case,” the verdict said.

However, the PTI leader was re-arrested by law enforcement authorities upon release in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala.

Parvez was first arrested on Thursday in Lahore after police raided his Lahore residence twice after an anti-corruption court dismissed his pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to irregularities in development projects launched during his term as the Punjab chief minister.

PTI leaders being re-arrested

Since the violence that took place on May 9 following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, PTI leaders are being arrested and re-arrested.

On May 30, the law enforcement authorities re-arrested PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Shehryar Afridi upon their release.

A tweet on PTI’s official handle stated “Ali Muhammad Khan has been re-arrested after being released from Adiala Jail. Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested for the third time”.

Former PTI leaders Maleeka Bokhari, Yasmin Rashid, and Shireen Mazari were also re-arrested multiple times upon release from jail.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also re-arrested.

