AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s top diplomat discusses Ukraine’s ammunition needs with South Korea

Reuters Published June 3, 2023
Follow us

SEOUL: The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said he met South Korea’s defence minister on Saturday to discuss Ukraine’s needs for ammunition.

The meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s top security summit, came amid pressure from the United States and NATO countries for South Korea to provide weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

“Good meeting with Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup at #SLD23. Shared alarm at continued DPRK provocations and discussed Ukraine’s needs for ammunition,” Borrell said in a tweet.

A U.S. ally and major producer of artillery ammunition, South Korea had so far ruled out sending lethal aid to Ukraine, citing business ties with Russia and Moscow’s influence over North Korea, despite mounting pressure from Washington and Europe to supply weapons.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in an interview with Reuters in April, signalled the prospect of a change, saying it might be difficult for Seoul to adhere to only providing humanitarian and financial support if Ukraine faced a large-scale attack on civilians or a “situation the international community cannot condone”.

Hundreds of thousands of South Korean artillery rounds are on their way to Ukraine via the United States, after Seoul’s initial resistance toward arming Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

south korea NATO Josep Borrell Ukraine Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

EU’s top diplomat discusses Ukraine’s ammunition needs with South Korea

Economic slide arrested, Dar tells businesses

Tax relief measures to facilitate exporters: Dar

Advance tax on cos’ reserves: RRMC’s proposal dropped on corporate sector’s deep concerns

OPEC+ weighs fresh production cuts to rein in weak prices

World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore

Families, rescuers search for victims of India’s worst train crash in decades

PM urges Turkish businesspeople to invest

Gwadar district declared ‘tax-free zone’

IR Common Pool Fund-2023: FBR to make contribution from rewards to diligent taxmen

14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs

Read more stories