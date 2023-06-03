AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
NAB summons IK, spouse in £190m scam

Fazal Sher Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case on June 7.

According to the NAB sources, the bureau summoned Khan and his wife on June 7 for further questioning regarding the case. The PTI chief earlier appeared before the anti-graft body on May 22 and the bureau questioned him for over four hours.

Sources said that during the previous appearance, the NAB joint investigation team (JIT) had provided the relevant documents to Khan and sought replies from him during his upcoming appearance.

The bureau during the previous hearing asked Khan to bring with him the relevant documents.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the Accountability Court on May 31 granted the PTI chairman bail till June 19 in the same case against surety bonds worth Rs500,000. The PTI chief appeared before the Accountability Court after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed him to approach a relevant accountability court within three working days.

Similarly, the same court disposed of the petition of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi seeking pre-arrest bail in £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam after the court was informed by the prosecution that the NAB has not been issued her arrest warrant in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

