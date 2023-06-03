DG LDA observes improvement in revenue during last two months

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that effective monitoring has resulted in significant improvement in revenue generation during the last two months.

While chairing a meeting on resource generation here on Friday, he directed the officials that all departments should complete their revenue collection targets before the end of the current financial year. He also asked them to take strict action against defaulters of commercialization fees. Progress on achievement of the target would be reviewed on weekly basis, he added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Additional DG Housing Captain Shahmeer Iqbal (retd), Additional DG (UP) Syed Munawar Bukhari, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Admin and Director Housing X Rabil Butt.

