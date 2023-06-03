Three high power auto transformers energized on grid stations: NTDC

LAHORE: Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has said that successful installation and energization of three auto transformers at different grid stations is a significant achievement of NTDC teams in addressing the increasing load demand of consumers of IESCO, FESCO, and MEPCO.

He said the 450 MVA, 500/220kV Auto Transformer at the Rawat grid station, the newly augmented 250 MVA 220/132kV Auto Transformer T-3 at the Samundri Road grid station and the replacement of the damaged 220/132 kV Auto Transformer with a 160 MVA Auto Transformer at the Bahawalpur grid station will enhance the capacity of these stations, leading to a more reliable and stable power supply.

The removal of system constraints is critical for the energy sector's smooth functioning and NTDC's comprehensive plan to address this is commendable, he said and appreciated the efforts of the technical and maintenance teams for the rehabilitation and construction works of said transformers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023