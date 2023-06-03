AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton cultivation, farmers’ details: Officials asked to finalise data by 15th

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

LAHORE: Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has directed all the divisional officers to finalise the data related to cotton cultivation and details of farmers by June 15, 2023.

This data will help in better planning for the upcoming cotton crop, the Secretary said while presiding over a meeting held on Friday at the MNS Agriculture University Multan to review the implementation of cotton cultivation and management plan.

He assured that all possible steps would be taken to ensure the availability of quality pesticides and fertilizers in the market for better management of cotton crop.

During the cotton season, the campaign against the sale of adulterated pesticides and substandard fertilizers would be made more effective and the licenses of dealership would also be cancelled besides taking legal action against those involved in any irregularity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton cultivation, farmers’ details: Officials asked to finalise data by 15th

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories