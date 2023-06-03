Cotton cultivation, farmers’ details: Officials asked to finalise data by 15th

LAHORE: Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has directed all the divisional officers to finalise the data related to cotton cultivation and details of farmers by June 15, 2023.

This data will help in better planning for the upcoming cotton crop, the Secretary said while presiding over a meeting held on Friday at the MNS Agriculture University Multan to review the implementation of cotton cultivation and management plan.

He assured that all possible steps would be taken to ensure the availability of quality pesticides and fertilizers in the market for better management of cotton crop.

During the cotton season, the campaign against the sale of adulterated pesticides and substandard fertilizers would be made more effective and the licenses of dealership would also be cancelled besides taking legal action against those involved in any irregularity.

