AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KCA underscores need for safeguarding interests of all segments of cotton trade

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday urged upon the government that the policy of free trading in cotton should be continued in the coming years without any change or modification to safeguard the interests of all segments of the cotton trade. In its budget proposals sent to finance ministry KCA also urged upon the Government to direct the Commercial Banks to open necessary Letters of Credit (L/Cs) expeditiously on the request of importers of raw cotton i.e local textile mills so that they may be able to meet their requirement of imported raw cotton timely.

Government has been following the policy of free trading in cotton i.e. free export and import of cotton without any duty and quantitative or qualitative restrictions for the past several years. This policy has been designed to safeguard the interests of all segments of the cotton trade.

Due to acute shortage of cotton resulting in drastic decline in cotton production in the country, the local textile industry is compelled to import raw cotton from abroad to meet its requirement of basic/primary raw material but the necessary Letters of Credit (L/Cs) are not being opened timely by the Commercial Banks.

The KCA, therefore, urges the Government that export of Raw Cotton should be allowed zero rated by withdrawing 18% GST at ginning stage. In order to ensure efficient marketing of cotton crop and safeguard the interest of the cotton growers as well as the economy of country otherwise export of cotton would be seriously hampered in anticipation of good crop in 2023-24 and the exports earnings of the country would be badly affected which could not be afforded in the economic circumstances prevailing in the country.

For exporters at present, 18% GST on raw cotton is levied at ginning stage that is refundable at exports stage to the exporters of raw cotton The exporters of Raw Cotton make their shipments within four to six weeks of the procurement of raw cotton from the ginneries and are thus in a position to rollover their capital several time in a year.

Due to considerable delay in refund of Sales Tax amount to the exporters of raw cotton, considerable working capital of exporters of raw cotton gets stuck-up for a long period that not only restrict their turnover but it also affects their ability to make further exports.

The KCA, also urges upon the Government to issue necessary instructions to the authorities concerned to expedite settling the Sales Tax Refund Claims of the Cotton Exporters. The Association also proposed to allow import of certified cotton seed from abroad. The exporters of raw cotton are facing serious liquidity problems due to considerable delay in refund of Sales Tax to them thereby adversely affecting their capability to export raw cotton further due to liquidity crunch resulting in loss of valuable foreign exchange for the country. In some cases, the claims of cotton exporters regarding refund of Sales Tax are pending for 02-03 years. Due to stuck-up of huge finances of the exporters of Raw Cotton with the Government’s treasury, the ability of the cotton exporters to make more export Sales contracts of raw cotton with the foreign buyers is badly affected. The government should allow import of cotton from the African continent including Mali, Chad, Mozambique and Senegal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton KCA cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

KCA underscores need for safeguarding interests of all segments of cotton trade

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories