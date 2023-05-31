PAC seeks detail of expenses from NAB on disposed-of cases’ investigation

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Tuesday, sought detail of expenditures from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the investigation of the cases which were disposed of.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the committee.

The chairman committee expressed his utter displeasure over the non-appearance of the NAB chairman in the meeting.

He directed the NAB officials to prepare a comprehensive briefing on the cases of the NAB.

In the meeting, the issues related to the salaries of employees of the PIMS and Poly Clinic were discussed.

He expressed displeasure over the downward reduction in the salaries and other perks and privileges of nursing staff and doctors in grade-19 and directed to restore them to the previous level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023