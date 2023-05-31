Post-graduate degree programmes: SAU to allow admissions to int’l students

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University will allow international students admission to post-graduate degree programs, in this regard, the international prospectus is under preparation.

While addressing the meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research, the Vice Chancellor said that Sindh Agriculture University is a national-level university, and once again we will create a favorable environment for international students to come to Pakistan.

The Sindh Agriculture University has reiterated that academic facilities will be provided in the post-graduation degree program for students from different countries of the world, and admission will be given in all fields of agriculture and veterinary sciences.

The 150th meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, in which the Vice-Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur Mir’s, and Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibopoto specially participated.

The meeting was told that students from different countries of the world have the opportunity to enter Sindh Agriculture University in the upcoming academic session and modern infrastructure and PhD faculty from popular universities will provide higher education facilities to international students, and the prospectus is in the final stages of preparation, which is being circulated in the embassies and institutions of these countries.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri told the meeting that the academic and learning environment in Pakistan is very favorable for international students, and there is competent faculty in the universities.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the curriculum and research in the post-graduation degree program will be done in the context of global needs.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibopoto said that this step of Sindh Agriculture University will encourage other universities and the standard of the universities will be improved.

While the meeting, consideration, and confirmation of the minutes of the 149 meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research, consideration and approval of the actions taken on the decisions of the same meeting, including the evaluation reports of international experts of PhD scholars' thesis discussed.

On this occasion, Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director Advanced Studies Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Advisor Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Munir Ahmad Mangrio, Dr. Riaz Buriro, Riasat Ali Kubar, Manzoor Ali Lakhair, Dr. Agha Mushtaq and others were present.

