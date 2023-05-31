Technical & Vocational Skills Development Programme: Certificate award ceremony held in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL)’s resolve to create shared value through its comprehensive Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Plan for Waziristan is creating greater impact on the development of area.

Under the programme, MPCL trained total 175 people including men and women of Waziristan in different trades including mobile repairing, e-commerce training through Amazon, motorcycle repairing, tailoring etc.

All the training programmes are accredited with KP-TEVTA. In this regard, on 29th May 2023, a Certificate Awarding Ceremony on successful completion of MPCL’s Technical & Vocational Skills Development Programme for Waziristan was held in Peshawar at Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) of Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP).

Muhammad Azam Khan, Chief Minister KP addressed the audience and appreciated the efforts of MPCL and SRSP in undertaking social development projects in North Waziristan.

He appreciated MPCL’s participatory approach and community mobilization initiatives to make people self-sustainable. He also emphasized upon the need for proactive role of government departments in field of education, healthcare and infrastructure development.

Addressing the august gathering, Brigadier Asad Raza (Retd), Chief of Staff MPCL apprised that Technical & Vocational Skills Development Programme is only one of the eleven (11) other interventions which is part of MPCL’s comprehensive Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Plan for Waziristan.

He added that Technical Training Programme has been designed to upskill 60% youth population of Waziristan to acquire most demanding skills for a sustainable livelihood. He also acknowledged the contribution of SNGPL in conducting this training programme.

Masood Ul Mulk, Chief Executive Officer, Sarhad Rural Support Programme mentioned that youth is a driving force of the community and SRSP will ensure their inclusion in the projects for long term development and sustainability of the district.

Local elders from North Waziristan including Malik Sami Ullah, Malik Mehraban, Malik Fareed Ullah and Malik Qadar also expressed their views. They acknowledged the efforts being made by MPCL and urged that such social initiatives should continue for enduring peace and development pf Waziristan.

Two of the young trainees also gave their testimonials and acknowledged hard work of the training team of SRSP in imparting quality training which would help them to start their own business.

At the end, Syed Aftab Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer (COO) SRSP extended his appreciation and extended a vote of thanks to all the participants for gracing the occasion and MPCL for its earnest contribution in the project.