AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Technical & Vocational Skills Development Programme: Certificate award ceremony held in Peshawar

Press Release Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL)’s resolve to create shared value through its comprehensive Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Plan for Waziristan is creating greater impact on the development of area.

Under the programme, MPCL trained total 175 people including men and women of Waziristan in different trades including mobile repairing, e-commerce training through Amazon, motorcycle repairing, tailoring etc.

All the training programmes are accredited with KP-TEVTA. In this regard, on 29th May 2023, a Certificate Awarding Ceremony on successful completion of MPCL’s Technical & Vocational Skills Development Programme for Waziristan was held in Peshawar at Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) of Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP).

Muhammad Azam Khan, Chief Minister KP addressed the audience and appreciated the efforts of MPCL and SRSP in undertaking social development projects in North Waziristan.

He appreciated MPCL’s participatory approach and community mobilization initiatives to make people self-sustainable. He also emphasized upon the need for proactive role of government departments in field of education, healthcare and infrastructure development.

Addressing the august gathering, Brigadier Asad Raza (Retd), Chief of Staff MPCL apprised that Technical & Vocational Skills Development Programme is only one of the eleven (11) other interventions which is part of MPCL’s comprehensive Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Plan for Waziristan.

He added that Technical Training Programme has been designed to upskill 60% youth population of Waziristan to acquire most demanding skills for a sustainable livelihood. He also acknowledged the contribution of SNGPL in conducting this training programme.

Masood Ul Mulk, Chief Executive Officer, Sarhad Rural Support Programme mentioned that youth is a driving force of the community and SRSP will ensure their inclusion in the projects for long term development and sustainability of the district.

Local elders from North Waziristan including Malik Sami Ullah, Malik Mehraban, Malik Fareed Ullah and Malik Qadar also expressed their views. They acknowledged the efforts being made by MPCL and urged that such social initiatives should continue for enduring peace and development pf Waziristan.

Two of the young trainees also gave their testimonials and acknowledged hard work of the training team of SRSP in imparting quality training which would help them to start their own business.

At the end, Syed Aftab Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer (COO) SRSP extended his appreciation and extended a vote of thanks to all the participants for gracing the occasion and MPCL for its earnest contribution in the project.

mpcl TEVTA Muhammad Azam Khan Technical & Vocational Skills Development Programme SRSP Brigadier Asad Raza (Retd)

Comments

1000 characters

Technical & Vocational Skills Development Programme: Certificate award ceremony held in Peshawar

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories