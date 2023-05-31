APNS revisits composition of committee for KP

KARACHI: The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have revised the KP Provincial Committee and nominated Syed Ayaz Badshah to be the Chairman of the Committee.

Khyber Pakhtoon-Khwa (KP) Provincial Committee

Syed Ayaz Badshah, Daily Mashriq, Chairman and Syed Haroon Shah, Daily Wahdat, Vice Chairman, whereas the following are nominated as members:

Saba Yousufi, Daily Aaj, Bari Malik, Daily Watan, Imran Haider, Daily Frontier Times, Ashfaq Ahmed Mufti, Daily Ilhaq, Syed Qaiser Rizvi, Daily Jiddat, Imran Athar, Daily Jurat, Liaqat Ali Yousafzai, Daily Surkhab, Zahid Hafeez, Daily Sarhad, Tahir Farooq, Daily Jihad and Mahmood ullah Afridi, Daily Frontier Post.

