AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek starts French Open bid as Djokovic defiant in Kosovo row

AFP Published 30 May, 2023 05:13pm
Follow us

PARIS: Iga Swiatek begins her bid to become the first woman in 16 years to successfully defend the French Open title on Tuesday as Novak Djokovic remained defiant after controversially weighing in on the Kosovo crisis.

World number one Swiatek, a two-time champion in Paris, faces Moldovan-born Cristina Bucsa of Spain as she looks to emulate Justine Henin, the last back-to-back women’s winner at Roland Garros in 2007.

The 21-year-old Pole arrives in Paris shrugging off a thigh injury suffered in Rome.

“Luckily nothing serious happened. I’ll be good for my first round. That’s the most important thing for me,” she said.

Also getting underway is world number two Daniil Medvedev who was buoyed by clinching his first ever clay court title at the prestigious Italian Open last week. It was also his fifth trophy of 2023.

The Russian has endured a bitter-sweet relationship with the French Open, losing in the first round in his first four visits. He ended that streak with a run to the quarter-finals in 2021.

The eccentric Medvedev faces former US Open junior champion Thiago Seyboth Wild, a Brazilian ranked 172 and who had to play the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Djokovic insisted he does not fear being punished for his potentially explosive “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” message he scribbled on a courtside TV camera on Monday amid fresh violence in Kosovo.

The Belgrade-born superstar, chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris, wrote the message in Serbian after his opening round victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic on the showpiece Philippe Chatrier Court.

“Kosovo is our cradle, our stronghold, centre of the most important things for our country,” 36-year-old Djokovic told Serb media.

His comments came after NATO-led peacekeepers dispersed Serb protesters who clashed with police in northern Kosovo to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors.

Around 30 soldiers were injured during the clashes, along with over 50 demonstrators.

‘I have no remorse’

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. However, Serbs in Kosovo remain largely loyal to Belgrade, especially in the north, where they make up a majority and reject every move by Pristina to consolidate its control over the region.

“As a public figure but also a son of a man who was born in Kosovo I feel additional responsibility to express my support to our people and Serbia as a whole,” said Djokovic.

“I hear that there were many complaints on social media and from international journalists, saying someone would punish me but I have no remorse and would do it again as my stance is clear.

“But I am against war, violence and conflict of any kind and I have always publicly shown that.”

Djokovic was hailed in his native Serbia.

“A man of his word and integrity. He proved to be one many times over, and repeated it in Paris by doing something that raced the hearts of all Serbs,” commented the Alo tabloid newspaper.

On the court at Roland Garros early Tuesday, 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva marked her Grand Slam debut with a 56-minute 6-2, 6-1 victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj of the United States.

Andreeva, the youngest player in the tournament, has reached 143 in the world from 312 in April and hit the headlines at the Madrid Open earlier this month where she reached the last 16.

Later, fourth seed Casper Ruud, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal last year, faces Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer while sixth-ranked Holger Rune, a quarter-finalist on his debut in 2022, tackles Christopher Eubanks of the United States.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, the fourth seed, faces Czech teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova with 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff taking on Rebecca Masarova of Spain.

Novak Djokovic French Open Iga Swiatek

Comments

1000 characters

Swiatek starts French Open bid as Djokovic defiant in Kosovo row

Inflationary pressure to persist in May, warns Ministry of Finance

Rupee makes minor gain, settles at 285.35 against US dollar

Companies scramble for emergency meetings amid reports of proposal to tax reserves

Rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.8%

Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Imran skips JIT appearance in Jinnah House attack

Israel ‘not really aware’ about progress of Saudi-US talks on normalisation deal

ICC revenue model threatens growth of game, say associate members

Read more stories