AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble slides in thin trade, Russian stocks hit over 1-year high

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 09:18pm
Follow us

The rouble slid towards 81 against the dollar late in the session on Monday as exporters paid monthly taxes, marking the loss of a support factor that could spell further rouble weakening amid lingering local demand for foreign currency.

By 1526 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 80.80 and had lost 1% to trade at 86.56 versus the euro. It had shed 0.8% against the yuan to 11.39.

Month-end tax payments, which usually support the rouble as exporters convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities, were due on Monday, while holidays in the United States and Britain led to lighter trade than usual.

Russian rouble firms past 80 against dollar as tax payments approach

Local demand for foreign currency is also hurting the rouble, as Russian importers shift supplies to the east from the west and new trading patterns emerge.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.5% at $76.58 a barrel, giving up earlier gains.

Russian stock indexes were higher, with the rouble-based MOEX index hitting its highest since April 5, 2022, up 1.7% on the day to 2,727.0 points.

Progress on the U.S. debt ceiling deal should boost risk appetite this week, boosting commodity prices that benefit Russian stocks, Sinara Investment Bank said in a note.

Russian firms announcing dividend payments is also driving the market, which should push higher unless geopolitics intervenes, Sinara added.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.7% to 1,063.3 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble slides in thin trade, Russian stocks hit over 1-year high

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 285.42 against US dollar

Army has directly or indirectly remained in power during last 70 years: Imran Khan

Investor optimism lifts KSE-100 by nearly 1%

Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

Lahore ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Gulf stock markets volatile on US debt deal, economic worries

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Read more stories