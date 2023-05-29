AVN 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
BOP 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 49.81 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.86%)
EPCL 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.96%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
KAPCO 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.83%)
NETSOL 72.90 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (3.89%)
OGDC 75.60 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 57.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.62%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.72%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.08%)
UNITY 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.31%)
BR100 4,151 Increased By 52.8 (1.29%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 228.9 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,545 Increased By 580.7 (1.42%)
KSE30 14,745 Increased By 213.5 (1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields edge higher as US debt deal cuts demand for bonds

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 10:32am
Follow us

TOKYO: Benchmark Japanese government bond yields edged higher on Monday, as a weekend deal by U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy to suspend the debt ceiling reduced demand for the safety of local government debt.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis point (bp) to 0.43%.

The 20-year yield added 1 bp to 1.02%. The 30-year yield was flat at 1.245%, after earlier advancing 0.5 bp.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 yen to 148.52.

Still, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust AM senior strategist Katsutoshi Inadome cautioned that the agreement in principle between Biden and McCarthy is by no means guaranteed to get through Congress.

“It’s not the main scenario, but if things go bad, yields are probably going to fall,” he said.

JGB yields rise moderately tracking US peers’ upward trend

At the same time, “yen bonds haven’t really been bought because of the debt ceiling standoff, so while they’re being sold initially due to risk-on owing to an agreement, I don’t think the impact will last long,” he added.

Two-year and five-year JGBs were yet to trade, as of 0414 GMT.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday, and Treasuries did not trade in Tokyo.

JGB yields

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields edge higher as US debt deal cuts demand for bonds

Punjab polls: SC resumes hearing ECP’s plea

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

Read more stories