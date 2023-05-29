AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR appreciates marginally

Recorder Review Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
Follow us

KARACHI: The rupee appreciated marginally by 0.23% in the inter-bank market against the US dollar during the previous week, but its gap with the open market rates continued to persist.

The currency settled at 285.15 on Friday, strengthening in three of the five sessions, but its rate in the open market hovered between 307-310.

A persistent delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which is due to end in June, fear of default, and an inability to ensure dollar inflow through legal channels has kept the market under pressure.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar did look to pacify concerns on Pakistan’s default risk, but falling foreign exchange reserves caused increasing worries.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by another $119 million, clocking in at nearly $4.2 billion as of May 19, data released on Thursday showed.

The overall number still stands at a critical level at around a month of import cover and, despite a current account surplus for two months, will continue to worry policymakers. Heightened political noise and uncertainty on the way forward in terms of holding elections have only added to the concerns in recent weeks.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 9 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 307.00 and 310.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 10 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 331 and 334 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 2.20 rupees for buying and 2.30 rupees for selling, closing at 84.20 and 85.00, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 3.50 rupees for buying and 3.60 rupees for selling, closing at 82.50 and 83.30, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 285.15

Offer Close Rs. 285.40

Bid Open Rs. 285.80

Offer Open Rs. 286.00

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 307.00

Offer Close Rs. 310.00

Bid Open Rs. 298.00

Offer Open Rs. 301.00

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ishaq Dar Rupee PKR dollar us

Comments

1000 characters

PKR appreciates marginally

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

IK ‘reveals’ Rana’s ‘plot’

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

Republicans, Biden reach debt ceiling deal

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Read more stories