PUC convention terms: May 9 ‘black day’, describes attackers as ‘terrorists’

GUJRANWALA: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Sunday convened the ‘Stability of Pakistan, Ulema-Mashaykh Convention’ witnessing the participation of leaders from various political organizations and religious scholars representing different schools of thought.

In a joint declaration, the attendees unanimously denounced the events of May 9 as a black day for the Pakistani nation, categorizing the attackers of military, national, and civilian installations, as well as memorials of martyrs, as terrorists and national criminals.

The political and religious leadership further called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Atta Bandial, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to ensure the expeditious trials of the criminals and their prompt punishment.

Emphasizing the nation’s desire for justice, the joint declaration expressed the need to identify and punish the guilty while ensuring the release of the innocent individuals involved.

The leaders also applauded the directives issued by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and COAS General Syed Asim Munir, instructing authorities not to wrongfully accuse any innocent person.

PUC Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, presided over the convention, which saw the participation of prominent political and religious figures, including Maulana Muhammad Ayub Safdar, Qari Muhammad Sharif Cheema, Maulana Nouman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi and Maulana Asadullah Farooq, among others.

In the joint declaration, the convention expressed its condemnation of the events that occurred on May 9, highlighting the premeditated nature of the tragedy.

It pointed out that a systematic campaign against the Pakistan Army and the country’s security agencies had been underway for the past year, resulting in the indoctrination of the youth.

The PUC had previously demanded measures to counter this propaganda campaign, which, if implemented, could have potentially averted the May 9 events.

The patience, tolerance, and resilience displayed by COAS Syed Asim Munir and the military leadership on May 9 were commended in the joint declaration. The attendees thanked them on behalf of the entire nation for their admirable response.

The declaration further stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the May 9 events, including identifying and bringing to justice those who supported and masterminded the criminal acts.

Respecting the martyrs as the pride of the nation, the declaration paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan and expressed solidarity with their families. It condemned any act aimed at disgracing the memorials and images of the martyrs and declared the nation’s commitment to prevent any disrespect towards them.

Additionally, the joint declaration strongly criticized foreign elements, such as Zalmay Khalilzad, and their accomplices for levelling baseless accusations against Pakistan and its armed forces. Statements and letters from American senators, members of parliament, and politicians from other countries were deemed condemnable interference in Pakistan’s internal and foreign affairs.

The declaration called for the Pakistani government to designate Zalmay Khalilzad as an undesirable person and permanently ban his entry into Pakistan.

Furthermore, the joint declaration denounced economists like Atif Mian for spreading rumours regarding Pakistan’s economic affairs. Such individuals were criticized for attempting to weaken the country, despite their past failures.

The forces hostile to Pakistan, according to the declaration, constantly conspire to sow division between the Pakistan Army, the country’s security agencies, and the nation but the national unity had foiled these conspiracies and to do so in the future.

The joint declaration stressed the need to provide guidance to Pakistan’s young generation to instill awareness of the objectives behind the establishment of Pakistan.

It called upon Ulema and Mashaykh to describe the role of the Pakistan Army and the country’s security institutions in ensuring Pakistan’s security and stability during Friday sermons.

The declaration also recognized the contributions of scientists, military and political leaders, and friendly nations in making Pakistan a strong nuclear power.

To transform Pakistan into a robust economic force, the joint declaration highlighted the importance of a systematic struggle to revive social and moral values nationwide and implement the ideology of Pakistan.

The declaration urged the political and religious leadership to prioritize these endeavours. It also announced the Pakistan Ulema Council’s plan to organize Ulema-Mashaykh conventions in significant cities, including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Multan.

In the interest of the country and the nation, the joint declaration appealed to all political and religious parties to initiate a negotiation process devoid of prejudice and self-interest.

The declaration specifically called on the PTI leadership to condemn the events of May 9 and sever ties with those responsible for causing chaos in the country.

It urged full support for the arrest and punishment of criminals, along with the formulation of a robust plan to eliminate all forms of prejudice, hatred, terrorism, and extremism, which should not be endorsed in any way.