May 29, 2023
No change in loadshedding schedule since March: KE

Press Release Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
KARACHI: Spokesperson KE in an online statement reiterated that loadshedding schedule for Karachi has not changed since March 2023. The company conducts periodic assessments of theft, losses and recoveries on over 2,000 feeders which form the basis for loadshedding schedules in the city.

Speaking about the power supply situation, KE spokesperson stated “about 70%-75% of our network is currently receiving uninterrupted electricity. These areas show low instances of electricity theft, and bills are being paid on time and in full.”

Speaking about the remaining network, the announcement stated that this “comprises areas where up to 90% electricity is stolen, and bills against actual consumption remain unpaid. These areas account for approximately 25% of our network.” Even in these localities the company is providing electricity for up to 14 hours a day.

However, utility services do not operate in a vacuum. Amid current macroeconomic conditions and rising fuel costs for energy generation, “free electricity” cannot be provided where bill payments are low and declining.

Clarifying misconceptions on the tariffs, spokesperson shared that across Pakistan, rates charged in customer bills are equal for each category. These are determined by NEPRA, notified by Government of Pakistan, and apply on DISCOs and KE. No company can change tariff on its own. As the government increases rates, DISCOs & KE must charge the same to customers.

The spokesperson affirmed that loadshedding can be reduced if customers pay their bills regularly. He also appreciated the cooperation of the Sindh Government and Power Division for their support in inculcating a culture of regular bill payments through their elected representatives in various areas of Karachi. The company remains available to work closely with residents or area representatives to address any concerns and assist in this aim as well.

