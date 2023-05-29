Direct flights between Karachi, Kuala Lumpur soon: Malaysian HC

PESHAWAR: Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan has said that the direct flight between Kuala Lumpur and Karachi will be started soon to strengthen the economic and people to people contacts between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan said this during the meeting with KP Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil here in the High Commission of Malaysia at Islamabad, the other day, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He said that after the restoration of direct air flight connectivity will make economic, trade and social integration between both countries stronger and more sustainable. Similarly, bilateral cooperation and development in the field of tourism between both friendly countries will also increase. The ambassador said that direct flights are currently operating between Lahore and Malaysia and in the near future, direct flights will be extended to other countries including the port city of Karachi. He said that various sectors including direct flights between Malaysia and Pakistan were affected due to Covid-19, which will be restored once again.

The Malaysian envoy said that the current development of Malaysia is due to the long and medium economic plan which is adjusted after a period of every five years. He said that his social reforms also played an important role in the development of Malaysia, after which a united society played its full role in the development of Malaysia.

On this occasion, he said that the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Malaysia is less than its potential, which requires further increase. The Malaysian High Commissioner said that he especially invites the businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to play their full role in this process and cooperation to build relations with them. He said that the business community, trade bodies and private sector have crucial role in the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, which needs to be further strengthened. The envoy said that there is a need for further improvement in bilateral trade between Pakistan and ASEAN regions. He further said that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy historical, ethnic and cultural relations which cover many areas and we want to pass-on this heritage to our young generation. The High Commissioner said that the two countries have cordial bilateral relations and while the people of both countries have also been bonded in strong mutual relations.

He said that many families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have migrated to Malaysia long decades ago and now there are strong ties between the families of both sides. He said that people in both Pakistan and Malaysia are fond of tasty food and there are similarities in the food and drink of both countries. On the occasion, talking to both cultures and cosine, he said that there is a similarity in the use of spices in both countries, that’s why the taste of the food of both countries is quite similar.

He thanked the Minister for inviting him for participates in the inauguration of ASEA Trade Desk at Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). On this occasion, Minister of Commerce and Industry KPK Adnan Jalil expressed his good wishes for the Malaysian High Commissioner for his posting in Pakistan.

He was invited to be the Malaysian Ambassador to participate in the inauguration of the ASEAN Trade Desk in the Malaysian Seafarers Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry which was accepted by the Malaysian Ambassador.

On this occasion, Adnan Jalil also expressed his desire to lead a trade delegation from the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Malaysia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023