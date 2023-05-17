Security forces kill two terrorists in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Security Forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Jani Khel, District Bannu, the military's media affairs wing said.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists," the ISPR said, adding resultantly two terrorists were killed.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," the press release noted.

It said the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the security forces' operation and assured them of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

Last week, Frontier Corps (FC) eliminated at least two terrorists as the standoff continues between the two sides after a heavily-armed assault on their camp in the Muslim Bagh Qillah Saifullah, area of Northern Balochistan.

As Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terrorist attacks for the last few months, the country’s civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists and vowed to eliminate them from its roots.

In the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting last month, the meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation — with renewed vigour and determination — with the [help] of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism.