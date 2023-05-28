PIA’s Hajj flight takes off

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines’ pre-Hajj flight (PK 743) carrying 327 pilgrims took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday.

A simple ceremony was held at the airport while the pilgrims were seen off by PIA Chief Operating Officer Amanullah Qureshi, GM Passenger Handling Services, Zilqarnain Mehdi, Zaheer Uddin District Manager PIA, Ali Abbas Shah Station Manager and officials of PIA and CAA.

On this occasion, the PIA COO said that the airline was providing the best services to the pilgrims and Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has instructed the PIA to continue with maximum support and assistance to intending pilgrims. “The PIA would transport more than 11,000 intending pilgrims from Lahore. The PIA Hajj teams have been deputed at airports in Pakistan and Saudia Arabia for the convenience of the pilgrims,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the PIA Pre-Hajj operation was continuing successfully with on-time departures from all airports in Pakistan. The airline has so far transported more than 9,000 pilgrims to Saudia Arabia through its 33 flights. The operation would conclude on June 22 whereas the post-Hajj Operation of bringing back the pilgrims to Pakistan would commence on July 3 and conclude on August 2.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023