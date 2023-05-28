AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 28, 2023
'Teaching Licence Policy' to set new standards: minister

APP Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
KARACHI: Sindh Education and Culture Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government was taking revolutionary steps for reforms in the field of education.

He said that after the approval of the Teaching License Policy, the teachers would now have to pass an exam and obtain a license, similar to doctors and engineers. This will benefit the entire education system, he said while addressing a press conference at the Committee Room-1 of the Sindh Assembly here on Saturday.

Secretary School Education Sindh, Ghulam Akbar Laghari, renowned social figure Shahzad Roy from Zindagi Trust, Dean Farid Panjwani from Agha Khan University’s Institute of Education Development and others were also present.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that hiring over 60,000 teachers on merit in Sindh was a significant challenge, which was successfully completed only due to the serious efforts of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given a free hand to maintain merit, adding that the Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority (STEDA) Agha Khan and Durbeen were working together to continue the efforts related to teacher education, teacher training and licensing.

He emphasized that Sindh had always played a prominent role in exemplary legislation and Sindh was the first province in Pakistan to develop the Teaching Policy for the betterment of education. He urged other provinces to also work on the Licensing Policy.

Sardar Shah stated that it was essential for a child to have a competent teacher, who could educate children in any challenging environment.

He said that after the recruitment, more than 5,000 closed schools had been reopened and over 400,000 new children were enrolled in government schools. He pointed out that currently, the number of out-of-school children in Sindh was much lower than in other provinces.

The provincial education minister further said that the Sindh Teaching Board was not only run by the government but also by social and private representatives. The board is empowered to make its own decisions to enhance the quality of teachers and maintain merit. He further stated that the Licensing Policy will be made applicable in both government and private sectors, he expressed.

On this occasion, Shahzad Roy, the head of Zindagi Trust and social figure, stated that teaching was a science when it comes to understanding a child’s mind and teaching education would make it easier to comprehend. He emphasized that other provinces should also introduce the Teaching License.

