AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 27, 2023) and the forecast for Sunday (May 28, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
Follow us

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 27, 2023) and the forecast for Sunday (May 28, 2023) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         42-28 (ºC) 43-00 (%)        42-27 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Karachi           35-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        35-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Lahore            35-23 (°C) 01-00 (%)        33-22 (°C) 08-00 (%)
Larkana           44-27 (ºC) 40-00 (%)        40-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        44-28 (ºC) 40-00 (%)        42-28 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      21-16 (°C) 01-00 (%)        28-15 (°C) 90-00 (%)
Peshawar          36-24 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        30-21 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta            30-15 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        31-15 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        35-22 (°C) 01-00 (%)        28-19 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Sukkur            43-27 (ºC) 40-00 (%)        41-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:15 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:41 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

weather weather forecast pakistan weather

Comments

1000 characters

The Weather

Govt rules out negotiations with Imran

Audio leaks: Probe commission questions stay order issued by SC bench

Online billing solution: ECC approves Rs263.988m more funds for CGA office

Income tax: Govt likely to introduce e-assessment scheme

IK says ‘will give a surprise’ soon

Different categories of cos: SECP gets powers to approve capital expenditure/disposal of fixed assets

Business bank account opening: RRMC for making NTN mandatory

Northern region: AC-IV Pindi to be redesignated as insurance tribunal

Gharo cluster transmission: WPPs for removing constraints

Cabinet approves new directors on USF board

Read more stories