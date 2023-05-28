Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 27, 2023) and the forecast for Sunday (May 28, 2023)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-28 (ºC) 43-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Lahore 35-23 (°C) 01-00 (%) 33-22 (°C) 08-00 (%)
Larkana 44-27 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 40-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-28 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 21-16 (°C) 01-00 (%) 28-15 (°C) 90-00 (%)
Peshawar 36-24 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 30-21 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta 30-15 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 31-15 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-22 (°C) 01-00 (%) 28-19 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-27 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:15 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
