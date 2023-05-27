AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Roll out the green carpet: Bollywood struts its stuff in UAE

AFP Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 02:55pm
<p>(L-R) Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal attend a press conference ahead of the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi on May 25, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

(L-R) Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal attend a press conference ahead of the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi on May 25, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

ABU DHABI: Some of Bollywood’s biggest stars will walk the distinctive green carpet on Saturday as the UAE hosts the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, a showcase for the flagging Hindi-language movie industry.

Pakistan’s Nabila official backstage partner at Bollywood’s IIFA Awards 2023

Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the A-listers in Abu Dhabi, capital of the oil-rich United Arab Emirates where more than a third of the 10 million population is Indian.

Drums, cake and milk as Indian cinemas dance back to life

The stars will tread the green carpet – adopted in 2007 in a nod to climate change – after a year when Bollywood, Mumbai’s Hindi movie machine, has misfired post-pandemic.

Block ‘busted’: India’s Bollywood faces horror show at box office

The rise in streaming, competition from other parts of India and a trend away from Bollywood’s often thin plots have all contributed to keeping cinemas quiet, experts say.

However, Bollywood received a boost in March when viral dance number ‘Naatu Naatu’ won an Oscar for best song, a first for an Indian film.

‘Larger than life’: Indian film-maker Rajamouli shoots for Oscar fame

In January, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ smashed Indian box office records, in another positive sign for the industry.

‘India’s moment’: Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is TIME magazine’s latest cover star

The Gulf, with its millions of South Asian residents and migrant workers, is a “huge market” for Bollywood, said industry expert Akshaye Rathi, director of the Aashirvad Cinemas chain.

India’s ‘King Khan’ faces right-wing ire on return to big screen

“These kinds of events don’t overcome a crisis overnight,” Rathi told AFP ahead of the 23rd IIFA, the second edition in a row to be held in Abu Dhabi.

“But event by event, occasion by occasion the viewers keep reminding the diaspora there, the locals there about the existence of this wonderfully robust entertainment-producing fraternity.”

The fantasy-adventure film ‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’ looks likely to pick up a number of awards after being nominated in 10 categories including direction, best supporting female and male, and best original story.

The comedy-horror ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Darlings’, a dark comedy, are both nominated for best picture, direction and best leading actress.

“I’m happy to know that IIFA is sold out completely, thank you all,” Khan, a doyen of Indian cinema, said in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“I’m sure everyone’s got four or five tickets.”

Bollywood, known for its strong musical tradition, is the world’s most prolific producer of movies.

The Hindi-language film industry was worth $2.5 billion in 2019. India also releases hundreds of films in its 21 other official languages, churning out about 1,600 each year.

‘No boundaries for artists’: Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor says ‘would love to’ work in a Pakistani movie

Pandemic lockdowns sent the industry into a tailspin, with multiplex chains suffering major losses and dozens of small cinemas going bust.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma makes Cannes debut

The IIFA awards have been held at other venues around the world including London, Madrid, Johannesburg and Singapore, reflecting Bollywood’s wide appeal and the sprawling Indian diaspora.

“Bollywood is a very important window for the world to Indian cultural traditions,” Sunjay Sudhir, India’s ambassador to the UAE, said in Abu Dhabi.

uae MENA Bollywood IIFA Awards Abishekh Bachchan

Comments

1000 characters

Roll out the green carpet: Bollywood struts its stuff in UAE

PTI’s Ali Zaidi also quits politics

Justice Faez Isa adjourns proceedings of audio leaks commission

IHC declares Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry’s arrests ‘illegal’

Blome briefed about IMF’s ambivalence

China, South Korea agree to strengthen talks on chip industry

KSA agrees to extend Pakistani passports to thousands of ‘Burmese’ Muslims

Russia tells United States: don’t lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments

Inflation: ECC approves Rs4bn TSG for defence forces

RRMC advocates extending income tax exemption to REITs

Proposed procurement of used vessels by PNSC: Cabinet refers exemption matter back to PPRA board

Read more stories