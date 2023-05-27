AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
Personal data protection: Move to effect more amendments delays the bill

Tahir Amin Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
ISLAMABAD: The Personal Data Protection Bill is further delayed as the government has decided to make more amendments to the draft of the bill, in the aftermath of the May 9 incident to make it more comprehensive with respect to national security.

The decision was taken in the last Federal Cabinet meeting which met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, which deliberated on evolving security challenges. The decision was conveyed to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. This was revealed before the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication which met with Kauda Babar in the chair here on Friday.

Considering “The Personal Data Protection Act, 2023”, the ministry revealed that points of Cabinet are yet to be shared, but it would be good to defer the discussion on the proposed legislation. International focus is also on this bill. The bill was almost finalised and was about to be presented.

The first draft of the bill was prepared in 2013, but due to one or the other reasons, the proposed legislation which was aimed at regulating the collection, processing, use, disclosure, and transfer of personal data and additionally provides a data protection mechanism including the offences concerning the violation of data privacy rights of an individual is yet to take place.

While discussing the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 the committee was informed of the technicalities involved and the reasons for requiring more time for vetting. The Ministry of Law was of the view that the document may be reviewed in light of Article 74 of the Constitution.

The committee directed the ministry to return to the committee after fulfilling all codal formalities within 15 days. During the meeting, Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan and Member Legal of the IT Ministry exchange harsh words over the delay in finalising the private bill of the Khan. The chairman committee directed the Member Legal to leave the committee and the later left the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

