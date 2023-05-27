Punjab: Crackdown on defaulters of motor vehicle tax intensified

AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
LAHORE: The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department has intensified crackdown against the defaulters of motor vehicles tax and defaulters of the tax are being apprehended.

Pursuant to directions of the Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab, the departmental teams are using twin hooked wheel lock-up devices, the sources said, adding: “Zero tolerance policy is being followed against the defaulters.”

The Excise teams are checking the vehicles at entry and exit points and Motor Registering Authority Muhammad Aslam Bhatti is supervising the operation. The Excise officials have been asked to show politeness with the public and did not show any leniency with the defaulters of tax, the sources added.

It may be mentioned here that the department has deputed checking teams at various points in the city and the vehicles of the defaulters are being seized.

Moreover, Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to Divisional Excise Office Sargodha and reviewed the property tax assessment and recovery records.

He also inspected the buildings sealed for non-payment of taxes. DG Excise expressed displeasure over the non-compilation of records of sealed buildings and ordered departmental proceedings against the concerned officials. He also inspected the tax assessment and collection of buildings abetting to the highways.

During the inspection, wrong assessment of property tax of some buildings was found, on which the DG directed that an inquiry be made against the inspectors concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The officers and officials responsible for wrong assessment of tax should be ready for strict action as those who grab money by harassing the public do not deserve any concession.”

He urged that the staff of the Excise department should perform their duties honestly and ethically and take action by fulfilling all the legal requirements to recover the due taxes.

Tax Motor vehicle tax Narcotics Control Punjab Muhammad Aslam Bhatti

