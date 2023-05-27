KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 26, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
208,287,546 156,073,986 7,862,550,708 5,655,978,651
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 788,981,486 (1,123,864,227) (334,882,741)
Local Individuals 7,624,508,683 (7,544,228,380) 80,280,303
Local Corporates 5,386,891,309 (5,132,288,871) 254,602,438
