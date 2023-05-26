AVN 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.91%)
Pakistan

Abrarul Haq, Saifullah Nyazee leave PTI

BR Web Desk Published 26 May, 2023 08:55pm


Singer Abrarul Haq and Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Friday announced to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), joining the long list of ship-jumpers following the May 9 violence, Aaj News reported.

In a press conference, Saifullah Nyazee said he was leaving the PTI, as “I have to focus on my life, especially on my family and health”.

He also condemned the “attacks” that took place on May 9.

Abrarul Haq also addressed a presser, saying he didn’t see any purpose in staying with the party.

Earlier in the day, former Punjab education minister Murad Raas, and former special assistant to PM on information Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan also parted ways with the PTI.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Raas said no amount of condemnation was enough for what happened on May 9.

“I never thought I would part ways with the party,” he said.

He laid the blame for the party’s current predicament — facing intense criticism with scores of leaders and thousands of workers arrested across the country following the riots — on Khan’s advisers in Lahore.

“We do not believe in the PTI’s politics of violence,” the former provincial minister said.

Since Imran’s arrest and subsequent bail, several PTI leaders and supporters have been detained and later released.

Moreover, dozens of lawmakers and senior politicians have left the party. The resignations include founding members, core committee leads, media strategists, and members of the social media teams, all of whom have been seen as crucial to the party.

These include Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Shireen Mazari, Fayyaz Chohan and others.

PTI Imran Khan Abrar ul Haque Saifullah Nyazee

