May 26, 2023
Pakistan

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Murad Raas bid farewell to PTI

  • Says Imran Khan and a progressive Pakistan are not compatible with each other
BR Web Desk Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 07:14pm
Former Special Assistant to CM Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) primarily due to May 9 violence and attack on state institutions by party supporters.

In a press conference, she stated that she had joined the party with a vision to aid Pakistan’s prosperity but the objectives of party had changed now.

“Pakistan’s progress and Imran Khan are not compatible with each other,” she said.

She highlighted that the party’s “violent and terrorist activities” forced her to quit it.

She hailed the martyrs of Pakistan and added that they deserved respect.

“Those who disrespected martyrs attacked Pakistan’s foundation and ideology.”

Awan claimed that she was on self-exile from the PTI over the last year due to differences between her and Imran’s narratives.

“Imran’s agenda is like poison for Pakistan and I am a victim of this agenda as well. He becomes an enemy to his friends first.”

Awan alleged that the PTI chief used people like “tissue papers” and then discarded them when “his work is done”.

“This is the reason why PTI has reached a dead end today.”

The development comes following Imran’s arrest on May 9 in a case pertaining to the Al-Qadir Trust University.

Since Imran’s arrest, and subsequent bail, several PTI leaders and supporters have been detained and later released.

Moreover, dozens of lawmakers and senior politicians have left the party. The resignations include founding members, core committee leads, media strategists, and members of the social media teams, all of whom have been seen as crucial to the party.

These include Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Shireen Mazari, Fayyaz Chohan and others.

Murad Raas jumps ship

Former Punjab education minister Murad Raas also quit the party.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Raas said no amount of condemnation was enough for what happened on May 9.

“I never thought I would part ways with the party,” he said.

He laid the blame for the party’s current predicament — facing intense criticism with scores of leaders and thousands of workers arrested across the country following the riots — on Khan’s advisers in Lahore.

“We do not believe in the PTI’s politics of violence,” the former provincial minister said.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi

Parvez May 26, 2023 03:48pm
Has Asad Umer left the party ?
BK May 26, 2023 04:11pm
Lady what is your definition of progressive Pakistan? Seems like you are stuck with the definition we have been following for last 75 years (if military direct or indirect rule) and look where it got us. People show their true colors during difficult times, you just showed yours. Go, lick the boots of army generals now!
AI May 26, 2023 05:28pm
Pakistan’s bad luck is to have politicians likes of Ms. Firdous and many others. Good riddance if she choses to totally retire, which I doubt will be the case. So au revoir until her next assignment is handed to her by establishment.
