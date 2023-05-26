AVN 48.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
BOP 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.1%)
DFML 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
DGKC 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.35%)
EPCL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FLYNG 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 67.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.72%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.66%)
NETSOL 71.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.74%)
OGDC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
PAEL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.54%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
TPLP 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.68%)
TRG 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.76%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 13,921 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.39%)
KSE100 41,042 Increased By 12.7 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,565 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hyundai Motor Group, LG Energy to build $4.3bn EV battery plant in US

Reuters Published 26 May, 2023 11:44am
Follow us

SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) on Friday said they will build a $4.3 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States amid a push to take advantage of tax credits.

Manufacturers must adhere to new US sourcing requirements for EV battery components and critical minerals so that buyers of their vehicles can qualify for up to $7,500 in tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Vehicles from Hyundai Motor Co and sister automaker Kia Corp are currently not eligible.

Hyundai and LGES said construction of the factory in the state of Georgia will begin in the second half of 2023, with battery production starting at the end of 2025 at the earliest. It will have an annual production capacity of 30 gigawatt-hours (GWh), enough for 300,000 EVs, they said.

Hyundai Motor Group, the world’s third-largest automaker by vehicle sales, is building EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Bryan County in the state, where its joint factory with LGES will be based.

LGES and Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor, Kia and autoparts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, will each own 50% of the joint venture.

LGES supplies automakers including Tesla Inc and General Motors Co. “Two strong leaders in the auto and battery industries have joined hands, and together we are ready to drive the EV transition in America,” LGES CEO Youngsoo Kwon said in a statement.

Hyundai-Nishat Motors increases prices of its vehicles

In April, Hyundai Motor finalised a $5 billion EV battery joint venture in the United States with SK On, a battery unit of SK Innovation Co Ltd, boosting electrification efforts in its largest market.

Hyundai Motor Group

Comments

1000 characters

Hyundai Motor Group, LG Energy to build $4.3bn EV battery plant in US

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

‘No plans to travel abroad’: Imran unperturbed at curbs on leaving the country

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves 79-paisa per unit FCA for March

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Decline in production: Tobacco industry accused of declaring misleading statistics

Read more stories