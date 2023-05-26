Alkhidmat opens registration for orphans

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has opened its registration for orphans at its Aghosh Homes in Gulshan-e-Maymar for 2023, officials said on Thursday.

Alkhidmat is registering orphan children aged between five years and eight years after clearing their medical and entry tests.

Necessary documents are including a no objection certificate from a guardian or mother along with their NIC copy, ‘B’ form of the child and a death certificate of the father.

Those possessing these documents may approach Alkhidmat’s Aghosh Homes for registration and further details.

Director Aghosh Homes, Abdur Rehman Fida said: "Alkhidmat has changed the concept of an orphanage with its Aghosh Homes initiative," adding that Aghosh Homes are unlike the ordinary orphanages.

These homes are built at locations that are green, serene and peaceful, and every care is taken to provide a warm, joyful and homely environment.

The staff are trained as friendly and loving to bring out the best in the children staying there, besides diverting their minds from feelings of despair and deprivation.

Children in Aghosh Homes stay at a modern, purpose-built boarding facility and are provided with food, clothing, education, religious and moral guidance, recreational and extra-curricular activities as well as healthcare of the highest quality.

Abdur Rehman Fida asked the public to refer any orphan child living in difficult circumstances to Aghosh Homes for a better life and brighter future.

