KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 25, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
150,107,269 102,457,553 4,785,836,258 3,174,793,421
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 706,385,753 (1,057,081,243) (350,695,490)
Local Individuals 5,813,344,893 (5,721,489,246) 91,855,646
Local Corporates 3,025,027,761 (2,766,187,918) 258,839,844
===============================================================================
