AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan condemns raid on Parvez Elahi’s residence

  • Says such terror tactics are only increasing sympathy for PTI.
BR Web Desk Published May 25, 2023
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday “strongly condemned” the raid on party president Parvez Elahi’s residence, saying that “these terror tactics are only increasing sympathy for PTI.”

Taking to Twitter, Imran said, the party will not be weakened by such tactics.

“The mindset behind this tyranny is that this will weaken the party. A political party only weakens when it loses its vote bank, as have all the PDM parties,” he said, adding that the terror tactics were only increasing sympathy for PTI.

The statement comes after Punjab Police at PTI President Parvez Elahi’s residence in Lahore after an Anti-Corruption Court (ATC) dismissed his pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to irregularities in development projects launched during his term as the Punjab chief minister.

During the hearing, Judge Ali Raza rejected Elahi’s plea seeking an exemption from appearance in court after the prosecutor contended that the PTI leader’s medical reports were fake.

Elahi’s lawyer Asim Chaudhry said police will be allowed to enter his client’s residence only upon showing a search warrant.

Speaking to the media outside Elahi’s residence, he maintained that his client’s bail was dismissed on the basis of a report declaring a previously submitted medical report of Elahi as fake. “We are now challenging the report,” he added.

This is the second attempt to arrest the former chief minister of Punjab in less than a month. On May 1, the police had raided Elahi’s residence, however, he was not available at home.

On May 2, the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the police from arresting PTI President and granted him protective bail until May 15.

The high court also barred authorities from arresting the PTI leader in cases that were registered before May 2 until further orders.

More to follow.

arrest Punjab police Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan condemns raid on Parvez Elahi’s residence

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

CJP forms larger bench to hear pleas against commission probing audio leaks

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Maleeka Bokhari parts ways with PTI

Russia says intercepted two US strategic bombers over Baltic Sea

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

Read more stories