Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 12:31pm
<p>A new surface-to-surface 4th generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000 km is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran. REUTERS</p>

A new surface-to-surface 4th generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000 km is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran. REUTERS
DUBAI: Iran successfully tested a 2,000 km-range ballistic missile on Thursday, Iranian state media said, two days after the chief of Israel’s armed forces raised the prospect of “action” against Tehran over its nuclear programme.

Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, says its weapons are capable of reaching Israel and US bases in the region.

Despite opposition from the United States and European countries, Tehran has said it would further develop its “defensive” missile programme.

“Our message to Iran’s enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability,” said Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad reza Ashtiani.

State TV broadcast what it said was footage of an upgraded version of Iran’s Khoramshahr 4 ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km (1,243 miles) that can carry a 1,500 kg (3,300 lb) warhead.

Iran names ambassador to Saudi after seven-year gap

State News agency IRNA said the missile was called Kheibar.

Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, sees Iran as an existential threat.

Iran says its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the United States, Israel and other potential regional adversaries.

On Tuesday, the top Israeli general raised the prospect of “action” against Iran as efforts by six world powers to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since last September amid growing Western fears about Tehran’s accelerating nuclear advances.

The nuclear agreement, which Washington ditched in 2018, imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities that extended the time Tehran would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Iran Iranian state media missile programmes Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad reza Ashtiani iran ballistic missile iran nuclear agreement

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

