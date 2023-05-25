AVN 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
EPCL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUBC 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 73.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
PRL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.98%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
TRG 97.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.64%)
UNITY 12.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 14,070 Increased By 17.5 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,102 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,587 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court extends interim bail of 2 PTI leaders

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Nawaz and Raja Khurram in a case registered against them for violation of Section 144 imposed in the city.

Additional Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan, while hearing bail petitions of both the leaders extended the interim bail of Nawaz and Khurram till May 29.

At the start of the hearing, Raja Aftab, counsel for both the PTI leaders filed an application seeking exemption of his client from personal appearance before the court.

He also requested the court to extend the interim bail of his clients as police arrest PTI leaders whenever they come out.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI leader local court Interim bail Ali Nawaz Raja Khurram

Comments

1000 characters

Court extends interim bail of 2 PTI leaders

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Dar explains country’s debt burden

ECC informed: Spending on MPs’ schemes under SAP hits Rs111bn mark

IK says ready for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Non-corporate businesses: RRMC suggests hike in tax rates

Nepra may allow Discos to recover Rs46.289bn more from consumers

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Passco to auction off 44,784MTs of damaged wheat

Govt likely to shift exporters from FTR to MTR scheme

Read more stories