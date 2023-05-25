Court extends interim bail of 2 PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Nawaz and Raja Khurram in a case registered against them for violation of Section 144 imposed in the city.

Additional Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan, while hearing bail petitions of both the leaders extended the interim bail of Nawaz and Khurram till May 29.

At the start of the hearing, Raja Aftab, counsel for both the PTI leaders filed an application seeking exemption of his client from personal appearance before the court.

He also requested the court to extend the interim bail of his clients as police arrest PTI leaders whenever they come out.

