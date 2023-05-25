Son-in-law of PM given a clean chit by NAB

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son in-law Haroon Yousaf on Wednesday withdrew his pre-arrest bail application in a reference of money laundering after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) declared him innocent.

Recently, the NAB also gave a clean chit to PM Shehbaz saying it found no evidence of corruption or money laundering against him.

Earlier NAB prosecutor contended before the court that custody of the accused persons was not required by the NAB. Both accused at this sought permission from the court to withdraw their pre-arrest bail applications. The court allowed the request and disposed of the bail applications as withdrawn.

NAB after a fresh probe filed a supplementary report before an accountability court and no evidence of corruption and money laundering had been found against accused persons Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi.

Previously, Yousaf and Naqvi had been declared proclaimed offenders by the court for their constant disappearance in the proceedings. Later, they surrendered before the court and joined the investigation before the NAB.

In this reference, the NAB had alleged that the family members and benamidars of PM Shehbaz received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts.

