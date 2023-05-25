Iranian POL products, other foreign goods worth Rs792m seized by customs

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs Enforcement in Karachi has successfully seized Iranian smuggled petroleum products and other foreign goods worth around Rs 792 million over the past 20 days.

The significant seizure was announced by Collector Enforcement Aamir Thaem during a press conference held at the Customs House in Karachi.

During the operation, the Collectorate apprehended 14 oil tankers, which were found to be transporting a total of 262,247 liters of Iranian smuggled diesel and petrol. In addition to the petroleum products, authorities also confiscated 21 non-customs paid (NCP) smuggled vehicles with a combined value of Rs 209 million.

Furthermore, a substantial quantity of various other smuggled items, including Indian gutka, cosmetics, plastic dana, cigarettes, almonds, soap, and dry milk powder, were also recovered. The seized goods, when evaluated in the market, are estimated to be valued at Rs 792 million, highlighting the magnitude of the illicit trade being carried out in the city.

Speaking at the press conference, Collector Aamir Thaem emphasised the importance of maintaining strict vigilance to prevent the smuggling of essential commodities. He further revealed that the Collectorate had uncovered a concealed cache of sugar hidden in secret compartments within intercity buses.

Six individuals have been detained in connection with the seizure, and five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged. The investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the illicit trade operations.

Collector further said that the efforts of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement sent a strong message to smugglers and criminal enterprises that Pakistan remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining a robust border control system and protecting its domestic markets from the influx of illicit goods.

