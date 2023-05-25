Tarakai joins PPP

ISLAMABAD: Former member of the National Assembly, Usman Khan Tarakai called on Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and announced to join the party.

Bilawal welcomed Tarakai on joining PPP. Tarakai had left the PTI a couple of days ago. Bilawal also met with the political leaders and workers who joined the PPP with the former member of the National Assembly Tarakai.

Tarakai invited the PPP chairman to address a rally in Swabi.

The PPP chairman accepted the invitation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023