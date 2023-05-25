AVN 50.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.84%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
EPCL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUBC 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.6%)
PRL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.12%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
TRG 97.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.75%)
UNITY 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 4,118 Increased By 3.3 (0.08%)
BR30 14,078 Increased By 25.3 (0.18%)
KSE100 41,104 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,589 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.04%)
Tarakai joins PPP

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
ISLAMABAD: Former member of the National Assembly, Usman Khan Tarakai called on Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and announced to join the party.

Bilawal welcomed Tarakai on joining PPP. Tarakai had left the PTI a couple of days ago. Bilawal also met with the political leaders and workers who joined the PPP with the former member of the National Assembly Tarakai.

Tarakai invited the PPP chairman to address a rally in Swabi.

The PPP chairman accepted the invitation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Usman Khan Tarakai

