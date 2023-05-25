AVN 50.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.7%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2023 06:56am
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 24, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          306.00    309.00   AUD $              198.50   202.50
SAUDIA RIYAL         81.20     82.20   CAD $              224.00   228.00
UAE DIRHAM           83.50     84.50   INDIAN RUPEE         3.45     3.80
EURO                328.00    332.00   CHINESE YUAN        45.50    48.50
UK POUND            379.00    383.00   AFGHAN AFGHANI       3.30     3.80
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

