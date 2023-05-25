KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 24, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 306.00 309.00 AUD $ 198.50 202.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 81.20 82.20 CAD $ 224.00 228.00
UAE DIRHAM 83.50 84.50 INDIAN RUPEE 3.45 3.80
EURO 328.00 332.00 CHINESE YUAN 45.50 48.50
UK POUND 379.00 383.00 AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.30 3.80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
