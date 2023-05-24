AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
FLYNG 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
OGDC 75.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 98.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
UNITY 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,122 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 14,083 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,122 Increased By 22.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,608 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares dragged by miners, pharma; NZ up on surprise central bank stance

Reuters Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 01:10pm
Follow us

Australian shares fell for the third straight day on Wednesday dragged by the mining and healthcare sectors, while New Zealand’s stocks reversed early losses to trade higher after the country’s central bank indicated that its tightening cycle was over.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.6% lower at 7,213.8 points.

The benchmark fell 0.05% on Tuesday. Investors globally remained concerned about the standoff between U.S President Joe Biden and his Republican counterpart Kevin MaCarthy on the debt ceiling negotiations, which ended without any progress on Tuesday, even as a deadline for its decision looms next week.

“As long as the debt ceiling remains unresolved, risk appetite will be kept in check,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“This is why global equities are having a tough time mounting any sort of rally.” In the domestic market, miners lagged the most in the benchmark, losing nearly 1.7% due to weak iron ore prices in top steel producer China, with Rio Tinto and BHP Group falling about 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

The healthcare index followed suit, falling 1.1%, with sector-major CSL Ltd dropping in step. Besides, gold and energy stocks added about 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, offering some respite to a weak bourse.

Australia shares end slightly lower on caution over US debt ceiling deal

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.2% to finish the session at 11,995.27 points.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked the policy rate by a quarter point in its meeting while surprising markets by signalling that its rate tightening cycle will draw to a close, boosting shares in the Antipodean nation.

The central bank was among the first to start hiking rates from October 2021 in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some analysts now predict that the RBNZ could switch to cutting key interest rates due to the possibility of a recession in the coming quarters.

“Although the RBNZ reiterated its view that policy would need to be restrictive for the foreseeable future, we believe that an incipient recession will prompt the Bank to pivot to rate cuts before the year is out,” Capital Economics analysts wrote in a note.

Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares dragged by miners, pharma; NZ up on surprise central bank stance

Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged in inter-bank, falls to 308-310 in open market

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

World Bank says Pakistan in want of 10mn houses

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Oil prices rise as much as $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Read more stories