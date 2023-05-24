Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,985

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,985 per ounce, following its abrupt swing from a low at $1,954.07 touched on Tuesday. The sudden rise suggests a completion of a wave 5, which turned out to be a failed fifth wave.

The failure created a golden chance for a double-bottom around $1,955. With the metal having climbed above a falling trendline, it may be moving into a smooth journey towards the $1,992-$2,003 range.

Immediate support is at $1,970, a break below which could trigger a drop into $1,957-$1,964. On the daily chart, the support at $1,963 proved stronger than expected.

Gold falls; silver prices inert

A target of $1,939 has to be temporarily put aside, as gold may keep bouncing towards $2,004. The target will be resumed only when the metal falls below the May 18 low of $1,951.73.