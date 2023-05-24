AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
EPCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
FLYNG 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
NETSOL 72.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.21%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.23%)
UNITY 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -2 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,083 Decreased By -17 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,107 Increased By 7.6 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,605 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.02%)
Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,985

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 10:40am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,985 per ounce, following its abrupt swing from a low at $1,954.07 touched on Tuesday. The sudden rise suggests a completion of a wave 5, which turned out to be a failed fifth wave.

The failure created a golden chance for a double-bottom around $1,955. With the metal having climbed above a falling trendline, it may be moving into a smooth journey towards the $1,992-$2,003 range.

Immediate support is at $1,970, a break below which could trigger a drop into $1,957-$1,964. On the daily chart, the support at $1,963 proved stronger than expected.

Gold falls; silver prices inert

A target of $1,939 has to be temporarily put aside, as gold may keep bouncing towards $2,004. The target will be resumed only when the metal falls below the May 18 low of $1,951.73.

Gold Spot gold bullion

