US oil may test resistance $74.54

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $74.54 per barrel, as it has broken a lower resistance at $73.33. The break is important in confirming the extension of a wave c from $69.41.

It also removed a key obstacle for this wave to travel freely into a new territory of $75.74-$79.66. A wedge has been confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a mediocre target around $77.

The former resistance at $73.33 has turned itself into a strong support, stopping any retreat below it. A drop below $73.33 would mean the break above this level was false, all the bullish targets have to be temporarily aborted.

On the daily chart, the contract is expected to test the resistance at $75.62, a break above which could open the way towards $82.55.

Such a strong gain to $82.55 would prompt a review of the current long-term bearish outlook, which is based on a wave count that a wave C from $93.76 is yet to travel to $46.29.