AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
OGDC 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 98.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
UNITY 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,120 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,078 Decreased By -21.7 (-0.15%)
KSE100 41,115 Increased By 16.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,606 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields little changed, T-bill sale key after RBI currency move

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 10:20am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields traded largely unchanged in the early session on Wednesday, while markets focus on the first sale of Treasury bills after the central bank’s currency withdrawal plan last week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.0175% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.0144% in the previous session.

“The benchmark yield should consolidate around the 7% mark for the next couple of days, but traders would be more keen to check the cutoffs for T-bills after the recent rally in the ultra-short end,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India will auction 320 billion rupees ($3.91 billion) of T-bills later in the day.

This is the first auction of these notes after the central bank announced that the country’s largest denomination note will be withdrawn from circulation by September-end.

Traders anticipate this move will result in an increase in banking system liquidity and lead to a fall in shorter tenor yields.

T-bill yields in the secondary market fell by around 15 basis points (bps) on Monday, while the up to three-year bonds had declined by around 10 bps.

The ultra-short-end of the government bond yield curve looks attractive amid a liquidity deluge following the central bank’s withdrawal of the 2,000-rupee currency note from circulation, said Akhil Mittal, senior fund manager at Tata Asset Management.

Meanwhile, US yields eased marginally on Wednesday, but remained around the 3.70% mark as traders monitored the progress of the US debt ceiling talks.

Indian bond yields inch higher, 10-year hits 7% tracking US peers

Yields have also been rising as several Federal Reserve officials have struck a hawkish tone in their comments towards inflation and interest rates, leading traders to price in a higher chance of a rate hike in June.

The odds of a 25 bps hike next month have now risen to 30%, against nearly 5% at the start of May.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields little changed, T-bill sale key after RBI currency move

Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged in inter-bank, falls to 308-310 in open market

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

World Bank says Pakistan in want of 10mn houses

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Oil prices rise as much as $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Read more stories