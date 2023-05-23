AVN 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
DFML 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 72.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.82%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PPL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
PRL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,100 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.58%)
KSE100 41,099 Decreased By -95.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 14,607 Decreased By -48.5 (-0.33%)
US stocks dip as bond yields tick higher

AFP Published 23 May, 2023 07:45pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Tuesday following the latest round of negotiations to lift the US debt ceiling as treasury bond yields ticked higher.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy described Monday night’s talks as productive.

Despite that constructive tone, “the market remains concerned that the extreme positions from both sides of the aisle can still demand their positions to be satisfied,” said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial.

Wall St slips on debt ceiling uncertainty

Markets also remain on guard about potential further Federal Reserve actions, with the rise in US Treasury yields implying expectations for more interest rate increases.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 33,155.97.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent to 4,178.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also shed 0.3 percent to 12,689.22.

Among individual companies, Broadcom advanced 1.9 percent after Apple announced a new multi-year multibillion dollar agreement for Broadcom to develop new 5G radio components. Apple dipped 0.9 percent.

Lowe’s advanced 1.6 percent despite lowering full-year projections due to “softer-than-expected consumer demand for discretionary purchases.”

Wall Street US stocks

