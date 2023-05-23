AVN 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 05:06pm
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.28% up at 8,635.31 snapping three straight sessions of losses.

Sri Lanka’s macroeconomic situation is improving, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday as it called for achieving timely restructuring agreements with the country’s creditors.

“Achieving timely restructuring agreements with creditors in line with the program targets by the time of the first review is essential to restoring debt sustainability,” the statement said.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC and Carson Cumberbatch PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.45% and 7.11%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 31.5 million shares from 27.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 727.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.29 million) from 599 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 191.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 691.6 million rupees, the data showed.

