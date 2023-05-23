AVN 52.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.55%)
BAFL 30.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.96%)
BOP 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.19%)
EPCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 68.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
NETSOL 73.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 99.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.24%)
UNITY 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,135 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,173 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.07%)
KSE100 41,201 Increased By 6.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,648 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may retrace to $13.27 before rising

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 10:50am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may retrace moderately to a support at $13.27 per bushel, before retesting a resistance at $13.44-3/4. The subsequent move is expected to be somehow mirroring the slow rise from the May 18 low of $13.23-1/4.

The possible three-wave structure of the bounce from the Monday low of $13.04-3/4 also makes such a move more likely. A break below $13.27 may trigger a fall to $13.13-1/2. But this deep fall may not alter the structure of the bounce, like reducing the three waves to only one.

The wave c is still likely to unfold.

A fall below $13.05-1/4 would confirm a continuation of the downtrend, while a break above $13.44-3/4 could lead to a gain to $13.56-1/4.

On the daily chart, a bullish engulfing pattern formed between May 19 and Monday, which suggests a reversal of the downtrend from the May 8 high of $14.46-3/4 and a further gain towards $13.64-1/2.

CBOT soybeans may bounce into $13.48-3/4 to $13.56 range

A break above $13.44-1/2 would confirm the target of $13.64-1/2.

A drop below $13.20 may violate the bullish engulfing pattern. All the bullish targets have to be aborted accordingly.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may retrace to $13.27 before rising

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Judicial Complex violence: ATC grants Imran bail in eight cases

Militants kill six at energy plant in Pakistan

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Gas from KPD field: Initial deal inked ahead of OGDCL-SSGC GSA

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Oil extends gains on higher gasoline demand, tighter supply

Swelling circular debt also affects NPPs

Use of ‘local’ parts: WPPs disagree with EDB

Russia to commence direct shipping service by 25th

Read more stories