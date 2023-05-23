AVN 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.23%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 68.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 26.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.75%)
OGDC 75.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PPL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 100.25 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.9%)
UNITY 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 4.8 (0.12%)
BR30 14,190 Increased By 7.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,206 Increased By 10.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,673 Increased By 17.6 (0.12%)
Brent oil may approach resistance $77.40 again

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 09:39am
Brent oil may approach a resistance at $77.40 per barrel again, as it refused to fall to its May 15 low of $73.49. The strong recovery of the price from the Monday low of $74.55 displays a disorientation of the market, which swung between seemingly bearish mood on May 19 and a bullish sentiment on Monday.

This could be due to an incomplete consolidation within an ascending triangle, which is contracting to a point.

The upper trendline of the pattern indicates a target of $77.40.

It is hard to confirm the nature of this triangle before market gets out of the narrow range of $74.98 to $77.40.

The more convincing gain towards $77.40 has little value in telling the following direction as well. Signals on the daily chart are also a mess, because oil is stuck in a neutral range of $73.82 to $77.56.

Brent oil may revisit May 15 low of $73.49

It seems that there is no better card to play but to simply wait for an escape of the price from the range. Even though the near-term move remains unclear, the downtrend from $125.19 still looks steady.

The steadiness may remain even if oil could break $77.56 and rise to $80.72.

Brent crude oil

