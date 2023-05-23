Brent oil may approach resistance $77.40 again

Brent oil may approach a resistance at $77.40 per barrel again, as it refused to fall to its May 15 low of $73.49. The strong recovery of the price from the Monday low of $74.55 displays a disorientation of the market, which swung between seemingly bearish mood on May 19 and a bullish sentiment on Monday.

This could be due to an incomplete consolidation within an ascending triangle, which is contracting to a point.

The upper trendline of the pattern indicates a target of $77.40.

It is hard to confirm the nature of this triangle before market gets out of the narrow range of $74.98 to $77.40.

The more convincing gain towards $77.40 has little value in telling the following direction as well. Signals on the daily chart are also a mess, because oil is stuck in a neutral range of $73.82 to $77.56.

Brent oil may revisit May 15 low of $73.49

It seems that there is no better card to play but to simply wait for an escape of the price from the range. Even though the near-term move remains unclear, the downtrend from $125.19 still looks steady.

The steadiness may remain even if oil could break $77.56 and rise to $80.72.