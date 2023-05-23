AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
Balochistan’s prosperity govt’s top priority: PM

APP Published 23 May, 2023 06:14am
QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the development and prosperity of Balochistan province was top priority of the federal government.

Talking to the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N Balochistan here during his day-long visit, he said he would not sit idle until the provision of the equal job and development opportunities to the people of the province.

PM Shehbaz said that he was working tirelessly to ensure minimizing deprivations of the people of the province. This was his second visit to the province in a week.

He recalled that during the devastating floods last summer, the federal government ensured the restoration of the flood hit areas of Balochistan on priority. During the last year’s floods, the PML-N’s Balochistan members actively participated in the relief measures.

“The central leadership of the party including myself pay tributes to the whole provincial leadership for relieving suffering of the flood victims,” the Prime Minister added.

