NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
139,292,282 100,750,513 3,657,259,062 2,528,057,806
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,481,878,797 (1,316,162,588) 165,716,209
Local Individuals 3,905,053,441 (3,893,759,173) 11,294,268
Local Corporates 3,102,611,976 (3,279,622,454) (177,010,477)
